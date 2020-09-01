Advertisement

Governor Polis drafts plan to allow indoor visits in residential care facilities

After many months without visitations Colorado Governor Polis drafted a plan to allow indoor visits to residential care facilities.
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:02 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

After many months without visitations Colorado Governor Polis drafted a plan to allow indoor visits to residential care facilities.

Indoor visits will be allowed if a facility meets all 6 requirements:

1. A community spread of 25 cases or less per 100,000 people within 14 days

2. Baseline testing

3. Weekly testing for staff

4. No outbreaks

5. Personal protective equipment

6. Adequate amount of staff

Visitors will receive a symptom check upon entering and outdoor visits will still be encouraged.

“We are a small community, so before COVID, a lot of our families were very involved, we had people here every day, so when you go to busy and bustling to absolutely like a ghost town, it’s hard, it’s very hard,” says Tracy Johnson, health and wellness director, Cappella of Grand Junction.

Facilities currently allow outdoor and end-of-life situation visits.

