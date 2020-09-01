Advertisement

Evacuations lifted from Pine Gulch Fire

The fire has surpassed the Hayman Fire that burned 137,760 acres in 2002 in the Pike National Forest
Firefighters from all across the state and from across the country have traveled to help local agencies fight this massive blaze.
Firefighters from all across the state and from across the country have traveled to help local agencies fight this massive blaze.(Pine Gulch Fire Facebook Page)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 1, 2020 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Residents that had to evacuate and that were under pre-evacuation orders were able to rejoice Tuesday night as officials lifted all evacuation orders caused by the Pine Gulch Fire.

The fire is continuing to wind down, and even harsh winds in the afternoons have not pushed the fire over any previously constructed fire lines. Containment of the fire remains at 81%.

Last week, the fire became the largest in Colorado history, growing to 139,007 acres. The previous largest fire was the Hayman Fire which burned in 2002 in the Pike National Forest.

658 total personnel are currently assigned to the fire, and over the weekend the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team transferred command to the Southern Area Red Team.

The primary tasks of firefighters has turned from fire suppression to fire rehabilitation.
The primary tasks of firefighters has turned from fire suppression to fire rehabilitation.(Pine Gulch Fire)

The fire has now been burning for over a month after sparking from lightning on July 31.

Officials say that the focus of the fire has switched from fire suppression to suppression repair; crews will be working to minimize the damage to soil, water, and other resources.

Senator Cory Gardner as well as Governor Jared Polis have both stopped in Grand Junction to visit the Incident Command Post of the Pine Gulch Fire. Governor Polis activated the Colorado National Guard to help aid firefighters in their efforts. The governor’s office said a BlackHawk helicopter crew is on standby in Gypsum to aid in search and rescue operations if the need arises.

Cory Gardner was at the Incident Command Post of the Pine Gulch Fire in Grand Junction last week.
Cory Gardner was at the Incident Command Post of the Pine Gulch Fire in Grand Junction last week. (Twitter)

Road closures caused by the fire include:

  • Roan Creek Road (204) at North Dry Fork Road (200)
  • V 2/10 Road southwest of De Beque
  • Coal Canyon Road just past the Cameo Shooting Range
  • 21 Road north of the BLM boundary
  • 16 Road at V 8/10 Road
  • Q 5/10 Road is closed at 18 Road

After announcing closures to all areas north of the base of the Bookcliff’s on August 19, the Bureau of Land Management reduced the size of the closure. The newly updated closure area is shown in the map below.

The BLM says that the closure is to ensure public and firefighter safety during suppression and rehabilitation efforts.
The BLM says that the closure is to ensure public and firefighter safety during suppression and rehabilitation efforts.(BLM Colorado)
Caption

The ten largest wildfires in Colorado history according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center are:

  • Pine Gulch Fire, 2020, Bookcliffs area (139,007 acres)
  • Hayman Fire, 2002, Pike National Forest (137,760 acres)
  • Spring Creek Fire, 2018, Sangre de Cristo Mountains (108,045 acres)
  • High Park Fire, 2012, Roosevelt National Forest (87,284 acres)
  • Missionary Ridge Fire, 2002, Durango area (70,485 acres)
  • West Fork Fire, 2013, Wolf Creek area (58,570 acres)
  • 416 Fire, 2018, Durango area (54,129 acres)
  • Papoose Fire, 2013, Creede area, (49,628 acres)
  • Bridger Fire, 2008, Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (46,612 acres)
  • Last Chance Fire, 2012, Washington County (45,000 acres)

We’ll continue to update this article.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grand Valley Task Force addresses systemic bias

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
A new task force in Grand Junction aims to address systemic bias around the Grand Valley.

News

D51 discusses reassigning teachers to online classes and different schools

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
It was already an unorthodox school year for District 51, but now a new problem: an unprecedented demand for online teachers.

News

Free Meals for Kids program extends through December

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The United States Department of Agriculture announced the extension of the Free Meals for Kids program on Monday.

News

Colorado Mesa University students and faculty compliant with COVID-19 regulations

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
According to the university, students and faculty have been compliant with wearing masks inside buildings.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Fatal accident closes Highway 6&50 near 20 Road

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Highway 50 between 20 and 21 Road is closed in both directions after an accident killed a motorcyclist on Tuesday afternoon.

News

Vacancy opens on Garfield Re-2 School Board

Updated: 23 hours ago
A new spot on the Garfield Re-2 School District Board is now open as the District B representative Kirk Wilson has taken a new position as the Chief of Polie in Carbondale.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:40 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Overdose killed man found dead in Montrose neighborhood

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:05 PM MDT
|
By (Jason Burger)
An autopsy report has revealed grim new details after two men were found dead in a Montrose subdivision in July.