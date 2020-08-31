Advertisement

Two injured after weekend desert shooting

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office has identified an additional victim in a shooting that occurred in the desert north of Grand Junction over the weekend. The two victims are expected to recover.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - New information was released Monday morning from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office revealing that there was an additional shooting victim over the weekend in an incident in the desert north of Grand Junction.

The first victim was a male who arrived at St. Mary’s around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday with a gunshot wound. Deputies learned that the male was shot in the desert area on 27 1/4 Road near the dam.

However, on Monday morning the MCSO said a second victim who was shot in the incident has been identified.

Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses to determine the circumstances around the shooting. It is believed the incident happened at a late-night party in the area.

Both victims are expected to recover.

If anyone has information about this crime please contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707.

