San Juan Living Center reports as Covid-19 free with 19 recoveries

San Juan Living Center in Montrose
San Juan Living Center in Montrose(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The San Juan Living Center in Montrose is now reporting that they are Covid-19 free.

Back in April, the nursing home experienced a Covid-19 outbreak at the facility. At the height of the outbreak, they had 24 residents suspected of having Covid-19. Of those 24, 15 were confirmed as positive. Six deaths were reported in the facility during the outbreak.

Now after four months they have had 19 recoveries. San Juan Living Center management says that since the onset of the pandemic, they have been screening residents and staff multiple times throughout the day. Since their own outbreak, they say they have been diligent in maintaining precautionary measures.

“I think where we have been successful, is that the staff has been so diligent in watching for subtle changes in our residents. So while it’s easy to recognize big changes ie: if somebody has a fever or if somebody is having difficult time breathing, it’s those subtle changes. Early identification has allowed us to get ahead of this virus,” says the center administrator, Michelle Salstrand.

The center says that they don’t have a confirmation of the source of the outbreak. They also credit the community for showing support during the tough period.

