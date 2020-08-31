Biologists study poop to see what’s killing Mt. Evans’ goats

MOUNT EVANS, Colo. (AP) - Wildlife biologists in Colorado are studying scat to try to determine what is killing mountain goat kids on Mount Evans. Disease came to the mountain in 2013, and it wiped out nearly half of the mountain goat population in one season. Kids, what goats are called the first year of their lives, were struck so severely with diarrhea that their haunches were stained black. Colorado Parks and Wildlife performed two necropsies on goats and analyzed a couple of feces samples. But it wasn’t enough to go on. One theory is that human waste left behind by the tens of thousands of cyclists, hikers and visitors to Mount Evans every summer was somehow sickening the goats.

