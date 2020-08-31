Advertisement

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.
Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.(Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SeaWorld Orlando hopes to make a splash with a ticket deal during the pandemic.

For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

“We have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards,” the SeaWorld website says.

“These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.”

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is mounting a more aggressive offense against President Donald Trump with a rare public appearance Monday where he will say that a second term for Trump will mean more violence in America’s streets — not less.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

Latest News

News

Biologists study poop to see what’s killing Mt. Evans’ goats

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildlife biologists in Colorado are studying scat to try to determine what is killing mountain goat kids on Mount Evans.

News

San Juan Living Center reports as Covid-19 free with 19 recoveries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Erin Crooks)
The San Juan Living Center in Montrose is now reporting that they are Covid-19 free.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

National

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire 73% contained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 73% contained, with additional crews arriving to help the northwest corner of the fire

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.