Car accident leads to fatality

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - At about 10:00 am on Saturday, Colorado State Patrol responded to a car accident on I-70 at mile marker 68.

CSP says the vehicle with two passengers in it, was traveling eastbound and destructing the median. The vehicle overcorrected, rolled over and landed on the right side of the road about 50 feet from the pavement.

One passenger died on the scene and the other was transported to a hospital in Rifle. The progress of the second passenger is unknown.

The identities of the passengers have not been released. This is an on-going investigation.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.