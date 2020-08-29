Advertisement

Shooting leaves armed suspect dead

MCSO arrive on scene
MCSO arrive on scene(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Paulina Aguilar)
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) -On Saturday morning, just after 10:00 am, Mesa County Sheriff and Fruita Police responded to a call regarding a trespass in Loma. The caller stated her neighbor was on her property in the 1200 block of M ¾ Rd. and was carrying a gun.

When officers arrived, they located the male who was indeed armed with a gun. The male was not compliant with directions from law enforcement and was ultimately shot. Emergency units performed life-saving efforts and the male was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the male and the cause and manner of death has not been released.

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident. The involved officers and deputies will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard protocol.

This will be under investigation.

This article will be updated as information is received.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Injured man arrives at hospital

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By (Paulina Aguilar)
A man with a gunshot wound arrives at St. Mary's Hospital in the early morning on Saturday

News

Pine Gulch Fire officially the largest fire in Colorado history

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Pine Gulch Fire has officially moved ahead of the Hayman Fire from 2002 and is now the largest fire in Colorado history.

News

Grizzly Creek Fire 71% contained

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 71% contained, with additional crews arriving to help the northwest corner of the fire

Latest News

News

CMU students create an event to celebrate sobriety

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Students gathered at CMU on Friday afternoon to celebrate sobriety.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:20 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Standoff situation in Fort Collins resolved, two Oklahoma residents arrested

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:50 AM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Two residents from Oklahoma have been arrested after a standoff with police in a Fort Collins home on Thursday afternoon.

News

Lemonade stand raises money for local charities

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:53 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Trailhead Clinic will match the donation amount up to 250 dollars.

News

Pomona Elementary goes back to school

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:41 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Pomona Elementary has a great first day of school.

News

School District 51 high schools receive $2,500 from Stuff-the-Bus

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:59 PM MDT
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The District says that school supplies often donated are meant for younger kids, but high school-aged students are also in-need. The school district has partnered with Stuff-the-Bus for over 20 years.