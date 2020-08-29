Shooting leaves armed suspect dead

LOMA, Colo. (KJCT) -On Saturday morning, just after 10:00 am, Mesa County Sheriff and Fruita Police responded to a call regarding a trespass in Loma. The caller stated her neighbor was on her property in the 1200 block of M ¾ Rd. and was carrying a gun.

When officers arrived, they located the male who was indeed armed with a gun. The male was not compliant with directions from law enforcement and was ultimately shot. Emergency units performed life-saving efforts and the male was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the male and the cause and manner of death has not been released.

No law enforcement officers were injured in this incident. The involved officers and deputies will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard protocol.

This will be under investigation.

This article will be updated as information is received.

