Injured man arrives at hospital

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -At about 3:15 am on Saturday, St. Mary’s hospital reported a male who arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

In addition to the gunshot wound, the male arrived to the emergency room conscious and breathing. Mesa County Sherriff deputies came to find the male was shot in the desert area of 27 1/4 Rd. near the dam. It is unclear what his progress is.

An investigation is underway. If anyone has information about this crime please contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 242-6707.

