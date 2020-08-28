Advertisement

Thunderstorms could impact Pine Gulch Fire

Thunderstorms could impact Pine Gulch Fire
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:55 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MESA and GARFIELD COUNTIES, Colo. (KJCT) -

Thunderstorms brought flash-flood warnings Wednesday, and there is expected to be even more thunderstorms throughout the weekend which could have an impact on the Pine Gulch Fire.

Every day since last Tuesday, there’s been a thunderstorm outflow move over the fire. The rain and humidity have both helped the fire become less active, but it came with some challenges, like reports of flowing mud and rock debris during the warning.

“Flash flooding of course is going to be too much water for the ground to handle, it’s either going to runoff or it’s going to start to pond, or in this case you’re going to see a lot of debris flows, no longer is the vegetation there to hold the soil in place so it’s much easier displaced,” says Mark Loeffelbein, incident meteorologist for the Pine Gulch Fire.

Meteorologists are quick to let crews know about dangerous weather activity and remove crews them from those areas.

There can be delays by up to 30 minutes from the time a thunderstorm passes to the time a flash-flood begins. If you do find yourself in a rainy weather situation, “you of course want to be aware of where those washes are at-- where a place where water might want to flow,” says Loeffelbein.

Meteorologists recommend checking the weather before traveling.

