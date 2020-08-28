School District 51 high schools receive $2,500 from Stuff-the-Bus

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

School District 51 received $2,500 for school supplies for high schools across the valley.

The money was donated from Stuff-the-Bus, supply donations from the Mesa Mall location have already been distributed.

The District says that school supplies often donated are meant for younger kids, but high school-aged students are also in-need. The school district has partnered with Stuff-the-Bus for over 20 years.

“We also appreciate the donations that came in of actual school supplies to the bus that was located in Mesa Mall. These donations make a huge difference and we are so thankful for our community,” says Angela Christensen, executive director, School District 51 Foundation.

School District 51 has over 22,000 students.

