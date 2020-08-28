Advertisement

Pomona Elementary goes back to school

By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:41 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Pomona Elementary School had their first day of in person classes on Thursday.

Chris Lehman, the principal said that everything went very well. “First day of school was amazing. we had a great kickoff to the school year. really enjoyed seeing students and being back in the building.”

They have had to make a few adjustments because of COVID-19. The school has a longer lunch period so that only small groups of students eat together, they are in cohorts, and they are screening all of the students to make sure they are healthy before entering the school building.

Lehman also said that, ““they did a fantastic job. I think that is what is going to keep us in the building longer. if everyone is doing good at mask wearing.”

Students in fourth grade or below are strongly encouraged to wear masks, but it is not required. It is required for every other grade to wear masks while on campus.

The schools theme statement for the year is, “we are resilient.”

