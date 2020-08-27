Wildfires burn over 200,000 acres across Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

It has been a record fire year in Colorado, as fires across the state have totaled to burn 206,590 acres – or 322 square miles. Firefighting costs have totaled to roughly 77$ thus far, and this figure doesn’t include all the rehabilitation costs that will ensue. Record drought conditions have prolonged the flames, but fire activity seems to be dwindling, especially on the two Western Slope fires near Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs. All of Colorado is experiencing a certain degree of drought, and nearly all of the Western Slope is in an extreme drought.

PINE GULCH FIRE

The Pine Gulch Fire has surpassed the Hayman Fire from 2002 as the largest fire in Colorado history and is now burning 139,007 acres. The fire started from lightning on July 31, and over 900 fire personnel were assigned to the fire during its peak activity. The fire is now 81% contained and has not seen any growth on its perimeter in the last few days.

GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE

At one point, the Grizzly Creek Fire was considered the highest priority fire in America as it shut down I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum. I-70 has since reopened, but the Colorado Department of Transportation has warned that future closings could happen if severe weather occurs. The fire has burned 32,464 acres and is 75% contained. The fire has forced dozens of evacuations, but most have since been allowed to return home.

CAMERON PEAK FIRE

The Cameron Peak Fire is burning roughly 60 miles west of Fort Collins and 15 miles southwest of Redfeather Lakes. It started on August 13 and has grown to 23,022 acres and is now 5% contained. Critically dry fuels paired with hot, dry, and windy weather have been driving the rapid fire growth. The cause of this fire has not been determined.

WILLIAMS FORK FIRE

Sparking on August 14, the Williams Fork Fire has grown to 12,097 acres and is only 10% contained. The fire is burning 15 miles southwest of Fraser and has been burning through intensive beetle kill in a relatively remote area. Numerous campgrounds and homes have been evacuated in the area, and fire officials believe the blaze was human-caused.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.