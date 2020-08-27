Advertisement

Wildfires burn over 200,000 acres across Colorado

Photo of the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction.
Photo of the Pine Gulch Fire burning near Grand Junction.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

It has been a record fire year in Colorado, as fires across the state have totaled to burn 206,590 acres – or 322 square miles. Firefighting costs have totaled to roughly 77$ thus far, and this figure doesn’t include all the rehabilitation costs that will ensue. Record drought conditions have prolonged the flames, but fire activity seems to be dwindling, especially on the two Western Slope fires near Grand Junction and Glenwood Springs. All of Colorado is experiencing a certain degree of drought, and nearly all of the Western Slope is in an extreme drought.

PINE GULCH FIRE

The Pine Gulch Fire has surpassed the Hayman Fire from 2002 as the largest fire in Colorado history and is now burning 139,007 acres. The fire started from lightning on July 31, and over 900 fire personnel were assigned to the fire during its peak activity. The fire is now 81% contained and has not seen any growth on its perimeter in the last few days.

GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE

At one point, the Grizzly Creek Fire was considered the highest priority fire in America as it shut down I-70 between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum. I-70 has since reopened, but the Colorado Department of Transportation has warned that future closings could happen if severe weather occurs. The fire has burned 32,464 acres and is 75% contained. The fire has forced dozens of evacuations, but most have since been allowed to return home.

CAMERON PEAK FIRE

The Cameron Peak Fire is burning roughly 60 miles west of Fort Collins and 15 miles southwest of Redfeather Lakes. It started on August 13 and has grown to 23,022 acres and is now 5% contained. Critically dry fuels paired with hot, dry, and windy weather have been driving the rapid fire growth. The cause of this fire has not been determined.

WILLIAMS FORK FIRE

Sparking on August 14, the Williams Fork Fire has grown to 12,097 acres and is only 10% contained. The fire is burning 15 miles southwest of Fraser and has been burning through intensive beetle kill in a relatively remote area. Numerous campgrounds and homes have been evacuated in the area, and fire officials believe the blaze was human-caused.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fatal accident on Highway 6&50 near 20 Road

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Highway 6&50 between 20 and 21 Road was closed in both directions after an accident killed a motorcyclist on Tuesday afternoon.

News

Four Colorado wildfires have cost up to $77 million to fight

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal fire agency based in Boise, Idaho reported that four wildfires in Colorado have so far cost up to $77 million to fight.

News

Evacuations lifted from Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Pine Gulch Fire has officially moved ahead of the Hayman Fire from 2002 and is now the largest fire in Colorado history.

News

Grand Valley Task Force addresses systemic bias

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
A new task force in Grand Junction aims to address systemic bias around the Grand Valley.

Latest News

News

D51 discusses reassigning teachers to online classes and different schools

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
It was already an unorthodox school year for District 51, but now a new problem: an unprecedented demand for online teachers.

News

Free Meals for Kids program extends through December

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The United States Department of Agriculture announced the extension of the Free Meals for Kids program on Monday.

News

Colorado Mesa University students and faculty compliant with COVID-19 regulations

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
According to the university, students and faculty have been compliant with wearing masks inside buildings.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Vacancy opens on Garfield Re-2 School Board

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:26 AM MDT
A new spot on the Garfield Re-2 School District Board is now open as the District B representative Kirk Wilson has taken a new position as the Chief of Polie in Carbondale.