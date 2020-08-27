Advertisement

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to get Liberty Medal

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks with author Jeffrey Rosen at the National Constitution Center Americas Town Hall at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington.(Steve Helber | AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been named this year’s recipient of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal.

The Philadelphia center says Ginsburg will be awarded the medal “for her efforts to advance liberty and equality for all” in a video tribute in words and music to be broadcast live Sept. 17. Officials say Ginsburg won’t be present to receive the award.

The National Constitution Center said Wednesday that the ceremony will be the “pinnacle” of its yearlong effort to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote.

The center hosts constitutional debates and features interactive exhibits about the U.S. Constitution. The Liberty Medal recognizes individuals who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

National

Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

National

Reds-Brews, M’s-Padres games off in wake of Kenosha shooting

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the situation says the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds is being postponed in the wake of the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast.

National

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

News

Semi trailer fire shuts down Highway 50 near 32 Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
Westbound Highway 50 was shut down near 32 Road on Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck became fully engulfed in flames.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Pine Gulch Fire burn area under a Flash Flood Warning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A flash flood warning has been issued over the Pine Gulch burn area until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.