Three transferred to hospital after rollover accident on Wednesday night

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Just before midnight on Wednesday, Colorado State Patrol responded to reports of a rollover crash on 27 1/4 Road near the Grand Junction Airport.

CSP says that three people were in an SUV that was traveling southbound and then rolled several times until it went off the road.

Speed was a factor in the crash. Three people were transferred to the hospital and their condition remains unknown.

