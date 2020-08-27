Advertisement

Russia blames US for military vehicles’ collision in Syria

In a between Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, call, Gerasimov pointed out that the Russian military had notified the U.S.-led coalition about the route of a Russian military police convoy.
In a between Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, call, Gerasimov pointed out that the Russian military had notified the U.S.-led coalition about the route of a Russian military police convoy.(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military on Thursday blamed U.S. troops for a collision of Russian and U.S. military vehicles in Syria's northeast.

U.S. officials said Wednesday that a Russian vehicle sideswiped a light-armored U.S. military vehicle, injuring four Americans, while two Russian helicopters flew overhead, one as close as 20 meters (70 feet) from the U.S. vehicle.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement that a Russian vehicle struck the American vehicle near Dayrick, in northeast Syria. He blamed the Russian military for “unsafe and unprofessional actions” that breached deconfliction protocols between the two countries.

In Thursday's statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said Gen. Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, had a phone call Wednesday with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, to discuss the incident.

In the call, Gerasimov pointed out that the Russian military had notified the U.S.-led coalition about the route of a Russian military police convoy.

“Despite that, in violation of the existing agreements, the U.S. troops attempted to block the Russian patrol,” the ministry said in a statement. “In response to that, the Russian military police took the necessary measures to prevent an incident and to continue the fulfillment of their task.”

Russia, which has waged a military campaign in Syria that helped President Bashar Assad reclaim control over most of the country following a devastating civil war, long has bristled at the presence of the U.S. troops deployed in the country to fight the Islamic State group and have called for their pullout.

While there have been several other recent incidents between the American and Russian troops who patrol eastern Syria, U.S. officials described the latest incident as the most serious one. U.S. troops are usually accompanied by members of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

The U.S. and Russia have deconfliction protocols to prevent collisions and other incidents and their military commanders have frequent conversations to try to avoid contact between their troops there.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

More than 1 million Americans file for unemployment, again

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

National

Hurricane Laura's damage

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Wright
Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, as a powerful Category 4 storm, spreading destruction through Louisiana and Texas.

National

Laura blasts destructive, life-threatening Gulf Coast path

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura pounded the Gulf Coast for hours with ferocious wind, torrential rains and rising seawater as it roared ashore over southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday, threatening the lives of people who didn’t evacuate.

National

Hurricane Laura hits Louisiana, Texas

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Hundreds of thousands already without power and the first reports of building damage are coming in as Hurricane Laura carves a path of devastation across eastern Texas and western Louisiana.

National

New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The March 2019 attacks targeting people praying at two mosques shocked New Zealand and prompted new laws banning the deadliest types of semi-automatic weapons.

Latest News

National

Vigilante calls spread on social media before deadly Kenosha attack

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Multiple threads on Facebook and Reddit urged militias and other armed people to head to the protests, researchers at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Lab said in a blog post Wednesday.

National

Texas TV crew has close call with power flash during Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Meteorologist Justin Horne was in the middle of a live report when the flash of current went off just feet away, nearly hitting him.

National

Russia announces preliminary probe into Navalny’s illness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian police on Thursday announced a preliminary probe into the circumstances of the sudden illness of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who fell into a coma last week following a suspected poisoning and amid growing pressure from Western officials to investigate.

National

Games stop again, this time players decide when they resume

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While players and teams from baseball, the WNBA, MLS and tennis sat out their competitions Wednesday night, NBA players and coaches met for nearly three hours in a Disney hotel to determine next steps, including whether the season should continue.

National Politics

RNC Day 4: Trump to speak amid crises

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The RNC goes on amid Wisconsin unrest and a massive Gulf storm, raising stakes for Trump's speech Thursday.