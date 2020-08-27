Advertisement

Grizzly Creek Fire 66% contained

The interstate is back open and crews have been successful in gaining more containment of the fire
The fire has burned over 32,000 acres since starting on August 10.
The fire has burned over 32,000 acres since starting on August 10.(Grizzly Creek Fire)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT)- The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 66% contained, up from 44% earlier this week.

Crews will be in the No Name drainage on the west end of the fire, as well as the north end of the fire that remains uncontained. There has been limited fire growth in the past week.

The fire has burned 32,408 acres since starting on August 10, and after being closed for more than two weeks, I-70 was able to open back up to travelers between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum on Monday. Travelers can expect slower speeds around the fire area, and the road could close if adverse weather hits the area.

663 total personnel are working the fire and crews are still working to figure out how the blaze started.

On Tuesday, crews walked into the Hanging Lake National Natural Landmark to identify hazard trees that need to be removed. Crews reported no smoke in the area.

Air and ground forces will work together on Friday to gain more containment of the fire.
Air and ground forces will work together on Friday to gain more containment of the fire.(Grizzly Creek Fire)
Caption

Road closures in the area include:

Forest Service Road 400

Eagle Thomasville Road

Cottonwood Pass Road

Coffee Pot Road

Transfer Trail

Clintetop Mesa roads

Many surrounding White River National Forest and BLM roads

You can find up to date evacuation orders on the Garfield County website: https://www.garfield-county.com/ and the Eagle County website: http://www.ecemergency.org/

The official cause of the fire has not been determined, but the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office says it could have been from a blowout tire, or from chains dragging on the interstate.

We will continue to update this article.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pine Gulch Fire officially the largest fire in Colorado history

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Pine Gulch Fire has officially moved ahead of the Hayman Fire from 2002 and is now the largest fire in Colorado history.

News

Standoff situation in Fort Collins resolved, two Oklahoma residents arrested

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Two residents from Oklahoma have been arrested after a standoff with police in a Fort Collins home on Thursday afternoon.

News

Lemonade stand raises money for local charities

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Trailhead Clinic will match the donation amount up to 250 dollars.

News

Pomona Elementary goes back to school

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Pomona Elementary has a great first day of school.

Latest News

News

School District 51 high schools receive $2,500 from Stuff-the-Bus

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The District says that school supplies often donated are meant for younger kids, but high school-aged students are also in-need. The school district has partnered with Stuff-the-Bus for over 20 years.

News

Thunderstorms could impact Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Thunderstorms brought flash flood warnings Wednesday, and there's expected to be even more thunderstorms throughout the weekend which could have an impact on the Pine Gulch Fire.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

500 pounds of illegal marijuana plants found near Norwood

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant today and found approximately 500 pounds of large marijuana plants on a property near Norwood.

News

One dead following crash at intersection of Hwy 6&50 and Independent Ave

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:08 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Just before 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Highway 50 and Independent Avenue.