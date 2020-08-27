Advertisement

Colorado wildfires and COVID-19 could impact the 2020 hunting season

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and hunters alike are preparing for the upcoming hunting season, but Colorado wildfires and COVID-19 could impact the 2020 season.
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Most animals from the Pine Gulch fire area migrated to rural lands, but a few did make it to the valley like the one found on Horizon Drive.

There have been some hunting land closures in the Grizzly Creek and Pine Gulch Fire areas, but those exact locations will be discussed starting next week.

Hunters impacted most by this land-loss are those with less-populated tags like big horn sheep and bears, “really, for deer and elk hunters most of the deer and elk hunters have an option, you know, they have options for other units to hunt in, [there are] 23.5 million-acres of public land in Colorado,” says Colorado Parks and Wildlife public information officer, Randy Hampton.

Covid-19 has the biggest effect on the upcoming season in the case a person cannot make it to Colorado to use their license, Parks and Wildlife has allowed refunds up to 15 days before the season begins.

