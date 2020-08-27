Advertisement

500 pounds of illegal marijuana plants found near Norwood

Approximately 500 pounds of illegal marijuana plants were found Thursday near Norwood.
Approximately 500 pounds of illegal marijuana plants were found Thursday near Norwood.(San Miguel County Sheriff's Office)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant today and found approximately 500 pounds of large marijuana plants on a property near Norwood.

Deputies with the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) assisted the agency and says that the CBI also conducted a separate operation in Montrose County on Thursday morning.

The SMCSO reminded folks that growing marijuana is only legal with a state permit.

“Every business operating in our county needs to file proper state permits. People who refuse to follow these policies are going to get in trouble with the law,” states Sheriff Bill Masters.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Suspects barricaded following police pursuit from Wyoming

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Law enforcement is actively surrounding a house in Fort Collins after two suspects allegedly busted into the home. Before this, the two led police on a pursuit from Wyoming.

News

One dead following crash at intersection of Hwy 6&50 and Independent Ave

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Just before 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Highway 50 and Independent Avenue.

Latest News

News

Wildfires burn over 200,000 acres across Colorado

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Four wildfires across Colorado have burned over 200,000 acres as the state battles through a historic drought.

News

Colorado House Republican minority leader along with activist look to overturn Polis’ mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Colorado’s House Republican minority leader and a conservative activist are asking the state Supreme Court to overturn a mask-wearing order and other measures by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis intended to combat the coronavirus.

News

Three transferred to hospital after rollover accident on Wednesday night

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Three people were transferred to the hospital after they were in a rollover crash Wednesday night.

News

Coulter Fire near Rifle 30% contained

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Coulter Fire is burning roughly 28 acres in a forested area north of Rifle.

News

Pine Gulch Fire only burns 38 new acres, now 53% contained

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Firefighters have improved containment of the Pine Gulch Fire as crews last mapped the second-largest blaze in state history at 135,958 acres with 53% containment.

News

2020 General Election Ballot

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Natalie Cruz
Proposed initiatives for the 2020 general election.