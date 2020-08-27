2020 General Election Ballot
#283 Paid family and medical leave insurance program qualifies for 2020 general election ballot.
The 2020 general election is over two months away, and a new ballot measure has officially qualified and will go before voters in November.
The paid family and medical leave insurance program initiative needed a little over 124,000 valid signatures to qualify.
The Colorado Secretary of States Office received more than 200,000 signatures for this proposed initiative. If passed, it would establish a maximum of 12 weeks of family and medical leave, for an employee who has a serious health condition , or is caring for a child or family member with a serious health condition.
