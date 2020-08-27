Advertisement

2020 General Election Ballot

#283 Paid family and medical leave insurance program qualifies for 2020 general election ballot.
Proposed ballot measures for the 2020 general election.
Proposed ballot measures for the 2020 general election.(KJCT)
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The 2020 general election is over two months away, and a new ballot measure has officially qualified and will go before voters in November.

The paid family and medical leave insurance program initiative needed a little over 124,000 valid signatures to qualify.

The Colorado Secretary of States Office received more than 200,000 signatures for this proposed initiative. If passed, it would establish a maximum of 12 weeks of family and medical leave, for an employee who has a serious health condition , or is caring for a child or family member with a serious health condition.

For more information on all of the proposed ballots visit the Colorado Secretary of State website.

2020 General election ballot measures

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Western Colorado Area Health Education Center hosts suicide prevention webinar

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
A suicide prevention webinar series for rural primary health care providers is being hosted by Western Colorado Area Health Education Center.

News

Colorado wildfires and COVID-19 could impact the 2020 hunting season

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Colorado Parks and Wildlife and hunters alike are preparing for the upcoming hunting season, but Colorado wildfires and COVID-19 could impact the 2020 season.

News

Semi trailer fire shuts down Highway 50 near 32 Road

Updated: 15 hours ago
Westbound Highway 50 was shut down near 32 Road on Wednesday afternoon after a semi-truck became fully engulfed in flames.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

Latest News

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Pine Gulch Fire burn area under a Flash Flood Warning

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A flash flood warning has been issued over the Pine Gulch burn area until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Grizzly Creek now 61% contained, hardly no fire growth on Tuesday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Grizzly Creek Fire is now 61% contained, up from 44% yesterday.

News

Largest fires on record in Colorado history

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Pine Gulch Fire is moving on up the list of Colorado's largest fires, and currently is the second-largest in the state's history.

News

New fire sparks north of Rifle on Tuesday

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Coulter Fire is burning roughly 22 acres in a forested area north of Rifle.

News

Pine Gulch Fire only 1,840 acres short of becoming largest fire in state history

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Firefighters have improved containment of the Pine Gulch Fire as crews last mapped the second-largest blaze in state history at 135,920 acres with 47% containment.