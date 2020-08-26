Pine Gulch Fire only burns 38 new acres, now 53% contained

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More good news is arising from the Pine Gulch Fire that has been burning since July 31, as the fire only grew by 38 acres and is now 53% contained. The fire remains the second-largest in state history at 135,958 acres.

The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team says that crews were “highly successful” in building direct control line in the East Salt Creek area in Division F, which is helping to stop the spread of the fire to the north. Pockets of unburned fuel within the fire line will continue to burn on Thursday, mostly on the west end of the fire in Division D.

The fire is expected to continue to churn through dry fuels within the fire line in Division D on Thursday. (Pine Gulch Fire Facebook Page)

The Team says that the focus of the fire has switched from fire suppression to suppression repair; crews will be working to minimize the damage to soil, water, and other resources.

On Wednesday, a storm cell moved across the fire area on its east side which placed the area under a Flash Flood Warning. Crews say that there was a small amount of debris flow near Kimball Creel Road. More thunderstorms are predicted today that could bring winds of up to 40 mph. While moisture has been present in the area, its effects will be “short term because of continued drought conditions” and that “any new starts in the vicinity still have potential for growth.”

935 personnel are working the fire, including 66 engines, 8 helicopters, and 14 bulldozers. Fire crews from across the state and from across the country have traveled to help fight this fire.

The fire is burning in both Garfield and Mesa Counties, and both have declared local disaster emergencies as they look to receive more resources to help combat the fire.

Senator Cory Gardner as well as Governor Jared Polis have both stopped in Grand Junction to visit the Incident Command Post of the Pine Gulch Fire. Last Friday, Governor Polis activated the Colorado National Guard to help aid firefighters in their efforts. The governor’s office said a BlackHawk helicopter crew is on standby in Gypsum to aid in search and rescue operations if the need arises.

Cory Gardner was at the Incident Command Post of the Pine Gulch Fire in Grand Junction last week. (Twitter)

As the fire has moved north and west, new evacuations have been forced. The list of areas now includes:

4A Ridge Road (256)

Salt Wash (205)

King Road (258)

Clear Creek Road (211)

Carr Creek Road (207)

Kimball Creek Road (202)

Everything west of Douglas Pass (Highway 139) to Utah state line is under pre-evacuation orders

Road closures caused by the fire include:

Roan Creek Road (204) at North Dry Fork Road (200)

V 2/10 Road southwest of De Beque

Coal Canyon Road just past the Cameo Shooting Range

21 Road north of the BLM boundary

16 Road at V 8/10 Road

Q 5/10 Road is closed at 18 Road

Last Thursday, the Bureau of Land Management announced closures for all areas north of the base of the Bookcliffs above Loma, Fruita, Grand Junction, and Palisade. A map of the closures is shown below.

All areas inside the red line will be closed off to the public. (BLM Colorado)

The ten largest wildfires in Colorado history according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center are:

Hayman Fire, 2002, Pike National Forest (137,760 acres)

Pine Gulch Fire, 2020, Bookcliffs area (135,958 acres)

Spring Creek Fire, 2018, Sangre de Cristo Mountains (108,045 acres)

High Park Fire, 2012, Roosevelt National Forest (87,284 acres)

Missionary Ridge Fire, 2002, Durango area (70,485 acres)

West Fork Fire, 2013, Wolf Creek area (58,570 acres)

416 Fire, 2018, Durango area (54,129 acres)

Papoose Fire, 2013, Creede area, (49,628 acres)

Bridger Fire, 2008, Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (46,612 acres)

Last Chance Fire, 2012, Washington County (45,000 acres)

