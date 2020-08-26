One Delta County Offically Up and Running

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

One Delta County has been in the process since January and it is finally up and running.

The purpose of the new economic alliance is to strengthen and enhance Delta County’s economic base including the towns and municipalities of Cedaredge, Crawford, Delta, Hotchkiss, Orchard City and Paonia. As well as attract and develop new businesses and industries that pay a livable wage.

A primary goal of One Delta County is to have a diverse representation of Delta County’s communities and businesses.

