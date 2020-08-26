Advertisement

One dead following crash at intersection of Hwy 6&50 and Independent Ave

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.(David Jones)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:10 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Just before 6:00, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Highway 50 and Independent Avenue.

Police tell us the motorcycle was driven by an adult male who was headed westbound on 6&50 and then struck the side of a car who was turning from eastbound 6&50 to go northbound on Independent Avenue.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, and excessive speed is being investigated as a possible factor.

The Mesa County Coroner will be responsible for the identification of the deceased after the proper notifications have been made.

