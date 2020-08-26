New fire sparks north of Rifle on Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Cow Camp Fire that sparked Tuesday afternoon north of Rifle Gap Reservoir was estimated to be burning 10 acres in a forested area.

Nearby aircraft fighting other fires in the area responded to the blaze after it was allegedly started by lightning.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire is burning on the ridge north of cow camp and is west of Butler Creek.

We will continue to monitor this incident.

