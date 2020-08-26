Inactive processing machine thrown-out of U.S. Post Office in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The United States Postal Service’s troubles are impacting the Burkey Street location in Grand Junction. It has gained attention for throwing-out a mail processing machine.

In a statement to us, U.S.P.S. says the machine was given to them in poor condition from another location, “while he did not initiate the evaluation or removal of this equipment, Postmaster General DeJoy has given the directive to stop the removal of additional mail processing machines through the election.”

The machine was never operational or fully installed at the facility.

Additionally, they say they have enough resources to match their volume requirements.

They say their letter sorting and flat machines are only used about one-third of their available time.

