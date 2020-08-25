Advertisement

Pets of the Week: Meet Leon & Mathilda

Leon (L) and Mathilda (R)
Leon (L) and Mathilda (R)(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)
By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:57 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Pet of the Week:  Leon & Mathilda:

They are a bonded pair, brought into the shelter through the Grand Valley Cat Project. Leon is almost 4 years-old and is a neutered male. Mathilda is a 1 year-old spayed female. They are both a little shy and are looking for a loving family that has patience and time to make them feel comfortable. They need to be adopted together since they are bonded.

Other pets up for adoption:

Sasha:  spayed female, approximately 3.5 years-old, domestic long hair.

Her bio: “You may have noticed that I am an absolutely beautiful cat! And it’s true! As a true beauty queen, I need to make sure you’re worthy of my affections. Which means I can be a little standoffish at first. Once I get to know you, I”m happy to let you fawn over me. However, I do need my own space at times - being so magnificent is hard work! So don’t take it personally if I don’t cuddle all the time. One of the best ways to prove your love and win my heart is through my stomach! I absolutely love a good treat. Does a lovely cat that you can admire and adore sound just up your alley? Then don’t wait - adopt me today!” Sash is currently in foster.

Sasha
Sasha(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)

Bailey: spayed female, approximately 9 years-old, and most likely some type of herding breed mix.

Her bio: “I am very pleased to meet you. I truly love meeting new people and am always happy to have more friends. My foster talks all the time about how much I love to go on walks! I do have arthritis, so I like to take slower walks. If you enjoy looking at the scenery and enjoying the stroll, I would be a great walking partner for you. I have met other dogs and decided they are pretty cool! But most of all, I love people. I would do best with people who are okay with a dog that loves to cuddle and nap. I think I could even enjoy having kids around if they aren’t the type to roughhouse. So if you’re looking for a super sweet and well behaved dog that doesn’t have too much energy, then I’m you gal!” Bailey is currently in foster.

Bailey
Bailey(Roice-Hurst Humane Society)

Events:

Clear the Shelter Adoption Special: all through the month of August, all adoptions are $57 in celebration of the shelter’s 57th anniversary.

Roice-Hurst is scheduling appointments for anyone interested in adopting an animal.  You can give them a call for their animals still in the shelter, 970-434-7337. There are still some animals in foster care. They urge anyone who is interested to check their website, rhhumanesociety.org, to find out which animals you would be interested in meeting and to fill out the “Pets in Foster Care Interest Form”.

