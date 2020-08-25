Advertisement

Increased law enforcement in north Rifle as authorities investigate illegally grown marijuana

Residents and recreators should expect to see a heavy law enforcement presence in north Rifle on Tuesday as they investigate an illegal marijuana growing operation in the area.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents and recreators that they should expect to see an increased law enforcement presence in north Rifle on Tuesday as several agencies are conducting an investigation into illegally grown marijuana on public lands.

This increased presence will include a Colorado Army National Guard helicopter, and agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the U.S. Forest Service, and other local, state, and federal agencies will be on scene.

Law enforcement is anticipated to be in the area the remainder of the day, and are asking the public to avoid the area.

