I-70 Reopens

I-70 reopens
I-70 reopens(kkco/kjct)
By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - I-70 has been closed for the last few weeks because of the Grizzly Creek Fire, but has officially reopened.

Although it is opened, there is a reduced speed limit and a detour spot.

Elise Thatcher from CDOT wanted to remind people to be aware of their surroundings when driving on I-70, and Make sure to pull over for firefighters.

There is also a lot more wildlife on the highway right now. A bear was spotted this morning, so be sure to be careful and watch for animals when driving the highway.

During the winter that area might see more closures due to weather. Since there has been a fire, it is possible that there will be mudslides and unsafe conditions when it rains. This may result in frequent closures in the future.

