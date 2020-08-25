D51 Online School starts today

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) -

School District 51′s brand new online school program started today.

We talked with a family who shared their experience with their first-grader and School District 51.

“We know that they’ve got a lot on their plate, but at the same point when you start like tomorrow, you kind of want to know what’s going on, but that hasn’t really been the case,” says parents Katherine and Nick Boozell.

The family was disappointed to know the name of their son’s teacher among other things, the weekend before school started.

The Boozell’s chose to do online schooling for their son’s stability in the case that in-person learning is forced to transition back to remote learning.

Both parents currently work from home and also get help from their son’s grandma with schooling.

The family is hoping to eventually put their son back in in-person learning.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.