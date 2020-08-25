Advertisement

25 households evacuated in total from the Pine Gulch Fire

Though the Pine Gulch Fire is significantly more contained than it has been at 44%, but there are people who are still displaced from their homes.
Though the Pine Gulch Fire is significantly more contained than it has been at 44%, but there are people who are still displaced from their homes.(Yzabelah Roberts)
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:58 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Though the Pine Gulch Fire is significantly more contained than it has been at 44%, but there are people who are still displaced from their homes.

Evacuee, Bill Noble told us he got his pre-evacuation order with a spotlight shined through his bedroom window at 1:30 AM.

There has been no damage to his home so far. he says he’s grateful for all that the firefighters are doing to keep him safe.

“Everything seems to be good—they did just a marvelous job of setting up a sprinkler system, they put in fire suppressant, fire retardant—flame retardant, they clean things up around the place that were fire danger,” says Noble.

25 households in total were evacuated from the fire and one primary residence was destroyed along with 4 minor structures.

907 people are still working on the fire. Conditions are being checked daily to see if people can go back into their homes.

The lack of heat activity on the eastern side of the fire for about 10 to 12 days, prompted the increase in containment percentage.

The Mesa County Sheriff Posse has livestock space for evacuees’ in-need.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

D51 Online School starts today

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Yzabelah Roberts
The Boozell’s chose to do online schooling for their son’s stability in the case in-person learning is forced to transition back to remote learning.

News

Celebration held for Grand Junction Fire Station 6

Updated: 2 hours ago
Fire Crews celebrated the progress of the future Grand Junction Fire Station 6 on Monday.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

Latest News

News

Wildfires burn nearly 200,000 acres across Colorado

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Four wildfires across Colorado have burned nearly 200,000 acres as the state battles through a historic drought.

News

Largest fires on record in Colorado history

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Pine Gulch Fire is moving on up the list of Colorado's largest fires, and currently is the second-largest in the state's history.

News

Outdoor seating headed to downtown Fruita amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Fruita will begin construction on their new downtown outside seating project on Thursday.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Containment nears 50% on Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Firefighters have improved containment of the Pine Gulch Fire as crews last mapped the second-largest blaze in state history at 133,783 acres with 44% containment.

News

Mesa County declares local disaster emergency in reponse to Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Chair of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners declared a formal local disaster emergency in response to the Pine Gulch Fire.