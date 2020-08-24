Advertisement

Powderhorn Mountain Resort plans for winter season

Powderhorn Resort Ski lift(kkco)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:04 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Powderhorn Mountain Resort is excited about opening for the winter.

Right now they are open for mountain biking. In fact, they just finished a new trail and are currently working on another one.

They have had a very successful mountain biking season. Ryan Robinson, who is the marketing and sales director for the hotel, said that they have been up in visitation by 40% compared to the record high last year. They are hoping this will continue into the winter.

Although they have had a successful summer, it has not been easy. They have had to make some minor adjustments because of COVID.

Robinson said, ”we’ve had some modifications around the base lodge so we are operating safely and responsibly, but biking and for that matter skiing and snowboarding are naturally socially distant sports, so its easy to socially distance.”

They are currently working on a project to hopefully make this years snowboard and skiing season even better.

It is a brand new snow making project. It will be a pipeline that goes from the Anderson Reservoir on top of the Grand Mesa and will be able to feed the ski resort with water for snow making.”

Many of the employees talked about how excited they are for the upcoming winter.

