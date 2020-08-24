Advertisement

Outdoor seating headed to downtown Fruita amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Fruita will begin construction on their new downtown outside seating project on Thursday.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Several mountain towns such a Telluride, Frisco, and Breckenridge have constructed outdoor seating areas in order to accommodate small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fruita is following suit and construction will begin in downtown Fruita beginning on Thursday. Both N. Mulberry Street (from Aspen Avenue to the alley) and N. Peach Street (from Aspen Avenue to the alley) will be closed to traffic during construction. It’s expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

The City of Fruita says that this project will help promote social distancing while enjoying food, drinks, and local businesses and is a part of their wider initiative of ‘Be Well, Be Fruita, Campaign.’

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

