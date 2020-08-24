Advertisement

Mesa County declares local disaster emergency in reponse to Pine Gulch Fire

The Chair of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners declared a formal local disaster emergency in response to the Pine Gulch Fire.
The Chair of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners declared a formal local disaster emergency in response to the Pine Gulch Fire.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, the Chair of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners declared a formal local disaster emergency in response to the Pine Gulch Fire.

This declaration will allow Mesa County to be able to use available emergency funding sources to the consequences of the fire.

“This declaration is not indicating that we have massive flames bearing down on Grand Junction. It’s putting us in a position where we can access additional local, state, and federal resources for Mesa County and use whatever resources necessary to mitigate risk and respond to the aftermath of the Pine Gulch Fire.”

Scott McInnis, Chairman of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners

The fire has now burned over 129,000 acres and is the second-largest fire in Colorado history.

To view the full declaration, head here: https://onbase.mesacounty.us/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=836&doctype=1

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Containment nears 50% on Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Firefighters have improved containment of the Pine Gulch Fire as crews last mapped the second-largest blaze in state history at 133,783 acres with 44% containment.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Armed “anarchists” descend on Denver Police headquarters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
City officials say dozens of armed “anarchists” descended on the Denver Police Headquarters late Saturday and damaged buildings, set fires and injured an officer

Latest News

News

I-70 reopens, Grizzly Creek Fire now 33% contained

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
I-70 opened back up on Monday morning after being closed for nearly two weeks between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum.

News

CBI issues alert for missing woman from Pueblo

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Police say that her sister got a phone call from the missing woman saying she wanted to leave town and go to Grand Junction.

News

CDOT reopens I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Sarah Schwabe)
CDOT announced a limited reopening of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon Monday morning.

News

Fires impact wineries

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Ron West from Varaison Vineyards said, “The riper the grape, the more sugar we have and the smoke tends to stick to that sugar and we bring it in to fermentation and that can be a major problem.”

News

Powderhorn Mountain Resort plans for winter season

Updated: 19 hours ago
They are currently working on a snow making project to hopefully make this years snowboard and skiing season even better.

News

Golf tournament raising money for CMU happens this weekend

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT
|
By Stacy Rasmussen
Longest running continuous open golf tournament in the state of Colorado is happening this weekend.