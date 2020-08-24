Containment nears 50% on Pine Gulch Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Firefighters have improved containment of the Pine Gulch Fire as crews last mapped the second-largest blaze in state history at 129,715 acres with 44% containment.

The Rocky Mountain Incident Management Type I Team managing the fire says that conditions have been ideal for crews to continue firing operations on the northwest and west side of the fire, tying their lines into Highway 139, which shut down last Wednesday. In the overnight hours between Aug 18-19, the fire grew over 30,000 acres to the northwest which forced the closure of the highway.

The primary operational functions are now in Divisions D, E, and F (Pine Gulch Fire Facebook Page)

Conditions in the valley remain smoky, and at times, ash is continuing to trickle from the sky. Last Wednesday, residents from around the valley woke up to a fresh dusting of ash. A Fruita resident’s driveway was coated with so much ash that they had to use a leaf blower to clear it.

The fire has now been burning for over three weeks after it first sparked by lightning in the afternoon hours of July 31. The fire has forced several evacuations and many of them still remain in place.

The fire is predominantly burning in Garfield County, and the county declared a local disaster emergency in order to help them secure more resources to fight this fire, as well as the Grizzly Creek Fire that’s burning near Glenwood Springs.

Senator Cory Gardner as well as Governor Jared Polis have both stopped in Grand Junction to visit the Incident Command Post of the Pine Gulch Fire. On Friday, Governor Polis activated the Colorado National Guard to help aid firefighters in their efforts. The governor’s office said a BlackHawk helicopter crew is on standby in Gypsum in case a search and rescue operation for a firefighter or resident occurs.

More evacuations were ordered on Wednesday as the fire exploded towards Highway 139. The evacuated areas now include:

Roan Creek Road (CR 204) above Brush Creek Road (209)

Kimball Mountain Road (CR 202) above the 5.5 mile marker

Carr Creek Road (CR 207) above the 5.5 mile marker

From the Mesa County line north to the east/west Colorado Highway 256 (Four A Ridge Road) including north/south CO Highway 256. Highways 256 and 205 moving from pre-evacuation to full evacuation.

From Highway 139 (Douglas Pass Road) east to the pre-existing evacuation order for Carr Creek Road (CR 207).

Highway 139 to the preexisting evacuation order for Carr Creek Road (207)

This includes CO Highway 205 Salt Wash and Kimball Creek Road (CR 202) on Kimball Mountain

CO Highway 258 (King Road)

Everything west of Douglas Pass (Highway 139) to Utah state line is under pre-evacuation orders

Road closures caused by the fire include:

Highway 139 between Mile Points 6 and 39,

Roan Creek Road (204) at North Dry Fork Road (200)

V 2/10 Road southwest of De Beque

Coal Canyon Road just past the Cameo Shooting Range

21 Road north of the BLM boundary

16 Road at V 8/10 Road

Q 5/10 Road is closed at 18 Road

On Thursday, the Bureau of Land Management announced closures for all areas north of the base of the Bookcliffs above Loma, Fruita, Grand Junction, and Palisade. A map of the closures is shown below.

All areas inside the red line will be closed off to the public. (BLM Colorado)

The ten largest wildfires in Colorado history according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center are:

Hayman Fire, 2002, Pike National Forest (137,760 acres)

Pine Gulch Fire, 2020, Bookcliffs area (129,715 acres)

Spring Creek Fire, 2018, Sangre de Cristo Mountains (108,045 acres)

High Park Fire, 2012, Roosevelt National Forest (87,284 acres)

Missionary Ridge Fire, 2002, Durango area (70,485 acres)

West Fork Fire, 2013, Wolf Creek area (58,570 acres)

416 Fire, 2018, Durango area (54,129 acres)

Papoose Fire, 2013, Creede area, (49,628 acres)

Bridger Fire, 2008, Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (46,612 acres)

Last Chance Fire, 2012, Washington County (45,000 acres)

