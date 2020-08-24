Celebration held for Grand Junction Fire Station 6

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire Crews celebrated the progress of the future Grand Junction Fire Station 6 on Monday.

Because of COVID-19, Grand Junction Fire wasn’t able to have a groundbreaking for the new station, but today they celebrated all the hard work that has gone into the construction of the facility.

Fire station 6 will be the only fire station north of Patterson Road. It’s the first of two other stations to come from a ballot initiative on public safety passed last April. The new station will have unique features that keep firefighters’ health in mind including extra cancer prevention designs inside.

