CDOT reopens I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) -

CDOT announced a limited reopening of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon Monday morning.

The interstate had been closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum since August 10th when the Grizzly Creek Fire started burning.

CDOT says drivers should expect reduced speeds and should plan to not stop at rest areas in the canyon; rest areas in the canyon will remain closed and drivers will not be able to use the exit ramps.

Travelers are being asked to pay close attention to the weather forecasts. CDOT says even minimal amounts of rain could trigger mudslides or rockslides in the burn area and lead to safety closures.

There could also be intermittent closures for repairs that are needed because of the fire like the replacement of power poles.

CDOT says rafting, kayaking, and other river recreation activities along the Colorado River through the canyon will not be allowed at this time.

As of Monday, the Grizzly Creek fire has burned 30,362 acres and is 31% contained.

