CBI issues alert for missing woman from Pueblo
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 64-year-old woman from Pueblo.
The CBI says Joyce Johnston was last seen Saturday in Pueblo.
Authorities say she left a voicemail for her sister saying she wanted to leave town and go to Grand Junction. She left her hotel around 6:00 on Saturday morning.
We’re told she is 5′8″ and weighs about 170 pounds.
If you see her, please call 911.
