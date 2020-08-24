Advertisement

CBI issues alert for missing woman from Pueblo

Joyce Johnston allegedly left a voicemail for her sister saying that she wanted to leave town and go to Grand Junction.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:54 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert for a missing 64-year-old woman from Pueblo.

The CBI says Joyce Johnston was last seen Saturday in Pueblo.

Authorities say she left a voicemail for her sister saying she wanted to leave town and go to Grand Junction. She left her hotel around 6:00 on Saturday morning.

We’re told she is 5′8″ and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you see her, please call 911.

