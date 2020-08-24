Advertisement

Body found believed to be missing 2-year-old in Texas Amber Alert

Maliyah Bass last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground in southwest Houston on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., according to the Amber Alert.
Maliyah Bass last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground in southwest Houston on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., according to the Amber Alert.(MissingKids.org)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Houston police said there is a high probability that a body found is the missing girl that was the subject of an Amber Alert.

The Texas Center for the Missing issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert for the Houston Police Department on Sunday for 2-year-old Maliyah Bass.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said they are treating it as a murder investigation. An official identification of the body is pending.

Maliyah was last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground in southwest Houston on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., according to the alert. She was wearing a black onesie with black shorts with multicolored polka dots with blue shoes and no socks.

Police asked people or businesses that have surveillance or taken footage in the area over the weekend to take a thorough look at it for anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Scientists say Hong Kong man got coronavirus a second time

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

National Politics

LIVE: DeJoy says Trump attacks on mail-in ballots ‘not helpful’

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy refused requests by Democrats on Monday to restore mail-sorting machines or mailboxes removed from service as part of sweeping operational changes at the Postal Service, despite complaints that the changes are causing lasting damage and widespread delays.

News

Containment nears 50% on Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Firefighters have improved containment of the Pine Gulch Fire as crews last mapped the second-largest blaze in state history at 133,783 acres with 44% containment.

National

Best bro, best friend, best man: Minnesota brothers’ sweet moment goes viral

Updated: 48 minutes ago
In a special video that's gone viral, Will Claussen asked his brother, Henry, to be his best man.

Latest News

National Politics

Postmaster general: I won't put machines back

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
USPS Postmaster Louis DeJoy responds to Rep. Stephen Lynch about whether he will put the high-speed sorting machines back.

National

Best bro, best friend, best man: Mankato brothers’ sweet moment goes viral

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
Will says there was never a doubt in his mind that Henry would be his best man.

News

Mesa County declares local disaster emergency in reponse to Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Chair of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners declared a formal local disaster emergency in response to the Pine Gulch Fire.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

National

Tropical Storm Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Marco began falling apart Monday, easing one threat to the Gulf Coast but setting the stage for the arrival of Laura as a potentially supercharged Category 3 hurricane with winds topping 110 mph.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.