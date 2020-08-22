Update on the Grizzly Creek Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Some progress has been made on the Grizzly Creek Fire burning near Glenwood Springs. It’s now at 22% contained and has burned 29,992 acres.

The Great Basin Incident Management team says crews contained the fire to the northwest at the I-70 corridor and No Name drainage. Containment was also achieved from Coffee Pot Road to I-70.

Expect to see moderate to active fire behavior today as the weather remains hot and dry with light winds.

On the east side of the fire, more burnout operations are planned to remove fuel between the main fire and containment lines and to secure the line from I-70 to the top of Spruce Ridge.

On the west side of the fire, crews plan to work in steeper sections of Bear Creek and in the Lookout Mountain Park area.

I-70 continues to be closed between Glenwood Springs (MP 116) and Gypsum (MP 140), with no estimated time for reopening.

