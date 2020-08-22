Advertisement

Lauren Boebert speaks at Mesa County Republican Party luncheon

Republican congressional nominee Lauren Boebert spoke Friday at a monthly luncheon for the Mesa County Republican Party.
Republican congressional nominee Lauren Boebert spoke Friday at a monthly luncheon for the Mesa County Republican Party.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Jason Burger)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:01 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Republican congressional nominee Lauren Boebert spoke Friday at a monthly luncheon for the Mesa County Republican Party.

Boebert, who is running for the 3rd congressional district spot, told her life story, discussed her involvement within the district, and spoke about her policy positions including her support of the energy industry, her support of the 2nd amendment, and her pro-life stance.

She also gave a call to action to volunteer for the party and to vote in November.

The event was held at the Double Tree hotel in Grand Junction.

Boebert will face Democrat Diane Mitch Busch for the election in November.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CDPHE will review ketamine waiver program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
This weekend, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced plans to review the state’s ketamine waiver program.

News

Update on the Grizzly Creek Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
Some progress has been made on the Grizzly Creek Fire burning near Glenwood Springs. It’s now at 22% contained and has burned 29,992 acres.

News

Latest on Pine Gulch Fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Jason Burger)
The last update shows containment at 19% and the total acreage burned at 126,613 acres. The fire has been burning since July 31 after it was sparked by lightning on BLM land.

News

Black Lives Matter sign torn down at church

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
Shortly after church on Sunday, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation church spotted a white man taking down their black lives matter sign on surveillance footage.

Latest News

News

Oil and gas operators help Pine Gulch Fire crews

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
“This fire is quickly going over those locations because there’s not a lot of fuel to burn, our operators have proactively gone in and shut in any well sites and made sure there’s no resource above ground for any further incidents,” says Chelsi Miera, executive director, West Slope Colorado Oil And Gas Association.

News

State health department reports outbreak at local child care center

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at Orchard Avenue Extended Hours, a childcare center in the valley.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Grand Junction not considering water restrictions amidst drought, wildfires burning

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:50 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The City of Grand Junction says they are not considering any mandatory water restrictions as the county continues to battle through drought conditions.

News

Two students test positive, Colorado school temporarily shuts down

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:52 AM MDT
|
By Associated Press
Two students at a Colorado high school have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a two-week shutdown of the school.