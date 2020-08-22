Lauren Boebert speaks at Mesa County Republican Party luncheon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Republican congressional nominee Lauren Boebert spoke Friday at a monthly luncheon for the Mesa County Republican Party.

Boebert, who is running for the 3rd congressional district spot, told her life story, discussed her involvement within the district, and spoke about her policy positions including her support of the energy industry, her support of the 2nd amendment, and her pro-life stance.

She also gave a call to action to volunteer for the party and to vote in November.

The event was held at the Double Tree hotel in Grand Junction.

Boebert will face Democrat Diane Mitch Busch for the election in November.

