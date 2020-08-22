Advertisement

Golf tournament raising money for CMU happens this weekend

By Stacy Rasmussen
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Tiara Rado Golf Course hosted the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open Golf Tournament this weekend. It is the longest running continuous open golf tournament in the state of Colorado and this is the 82nd year that the tournament has taken place.

This tournament raises money for Colorado Mesa University’s athletic department. Amateur and professional golfers come together to compete in this three day tournament.

This year they had quite a few people come out and play. ”The turnout has been great. We have had 180 players approximately, so everybody has been really pumped to come and play golf. About 106 professionals in the field,” Tim Tafoya, the director of golf.

The tournament ends on Sunday and the winner gets 15,000 dollars.

