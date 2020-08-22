Black Lives Matter sign torn down at church

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Shortly after church on Sunday, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation church spotted a white man taking down their black lives matter sign on surveillance footage.

This happened right after the church had spoken about racism during their service.

The church says they've had the sign up for about 5 years now and put it up after the Charleston church shooting.

The church also has box with flyers explaining why black lives matter in front of their church.

They have video of the male recording himself while taking the sign down, but say the sign was not damaged.

"It's more just the anger and the hate that shows up occasionally in this valley that we're concerned about and why there's so much anger directed towards three simple words, black lives matter," says minister, Wendy Jones.

You can contact the Grand Junction Police department with any information about this crime.

