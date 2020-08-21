State health department reports outbreak at local child care center
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:37 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at Orchard Avenue Extended Hours, a childcare center in the valley.
According to the state’s website, one staff member and two attendees tested positive.
