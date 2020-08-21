School District 51’s online-learning plan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Online school is fast approaching for District 51 students and staff-- the 100% online school in response to COVID-19 starts Monday.

“In terms of staffing, this is kind of a flexible situation because we’re finding that some students registered a few times—some students who did register ended up changing their minds and going back to in-person learning, so that’s why it’s kind of an approximate number in-terms of students,” says Catherine Foster, communications specialist, School District 51.

Parents and teachers have been concerned over lack of planning and communication, the district says similar to the realities of COVID-19, the new program has also been a learning curve.

There are around 2,500 students registered and 65 teachers. Teachers that are teaching online courses are ones that couldn’t return to in-person learning due to health concerns.

“We still wanted to give them an opportunity to do what they love, which is to teach,” says Foster.

Students will also be receiving the same mental health resources and extra-curricular opportunities as those participating in in-person learning, “social and emotional learning is extremely important for us whether that’s an in-person student or an online student.”

Students will learn at their own pace, but will still be on track for with graduation requirements.

