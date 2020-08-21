Advertisement

Grand Junction not considering water restrictions amidst drought, wildfires burning

Ash from the Pine Gulch Fire burning just north of Grand Junction has been making its way into the valley.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The 2020 summer has brought plenty of heat but virtually no rain, leading to all of Mesa County being in an extreme drought.

These historically dry conditions have helped fuel the Pine Gulch Fire to become the second-largest wildfire in state history, burning over 120,000 acres.

Grand Junction continues to go through a significant drought.
There hasn't been a day in August in which Grand Junction has received measurable rainfall.
Despite the drought conditions and the massive blaze in our backyard, the City of Grand Junction says that they are not considering any mandatory water restrictions at this time. While no mandatory measures have been enforced, the City says that it will continue to reinforce voluntary water conservation measures working through the Drought Response Information Project (DRIP). To learn more about the DRIP project, head here https://www.dripinfo.com/

Utility workers will continue to monitor the Kannah Creek flows which come off of the west side of the Grand Mesa, along with the weather to determine if future mandatory restrictions are warranted.

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

