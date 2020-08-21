Good and bad news emerge on Pine Gulch Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Starting with the good news, firefighters working the second-largest fire in Colorado history have gained additional containment of the massive blaze burning in Garfield and Mesa Counties.

The last update shows containment at 17% and the total acreage burned at 124,934. The fire has been burning since July 31 after it was sparked by lightning on BLM land.

The bad news is that the fuels in the area will remain critically dry as hot temperatures and low humidity will continue for the foreseeable future.

Crews report that Thursday night was relatively quiet, especially when you compare it to Tuesday night in which the fire grew by over 30,000 acres. This growth was from sustained 40 mph winds that aligned with ridges near the Echo Lake area, which ultimately led to the closure of Highway 139 on Wednesday.

Did you hear thunder in Grand Junction last night? That's right...the #PineGulchFire produced hours of lightning and occasionally the bolts were visible. Here is a video taken at our office. The 3rd largest wildfire in Colorado's recorded history is full of surprises. #cowx pic.twitter.com/1u4ZlaEtlG — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) August 19, 2020

Even though tough conditions are being called for, the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team says that they are hopeful to gain additional containment in Divisions Alpha and Bravo on Friday.

Crews are hopeful to get more containment on the fire near Division Alpha (A) and Bravo (B). (Pine Gulch Fire Facebook Page)

Conditions in the valley remain smoky, and at times, ash is continuing to trickle from the sky. On Wednesday, residents from around the valley woke up to a fresh dusting of ash. A Fruita resident’s driveway was coated with so much ash that they had to use a leaf blower to clear it.

Residents in Fruita have had to start blowing ash off of their driveways! 😳 📸Mary Turner Posted by KKCO 11 News on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Garfield County declared a local disaster emergency as it looks to secure more federal resources to fight the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek Fire that’s burning on the eastern end of the county in Glenwood Canyon. I-70 has been shut down for 10 days between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum as the fire has grown to nearly 30,000 acres. Senator Cory Gardner and Governor Jared Polis have made stops on the Western Slope to be briefed on the two fires and to try and use their positions to secure more resources to help fight the blazes.

Cory Gardner was at the Incident Command Post of the Pine Gulch Fire in Grand Junction last week. (Twitter)

More evacuations were ordered on Wednesday as the fire exploded towards Highway 139. The evacuated areas now include:

Roan Creek Road (CR 204) above Brush Creek Road (209)

Kimball Mountain Road (CR 202) above the 5.5 mile marker

Carr Creek Road (CR 207) above the 5.5 mile marker

From the Mesa County line north to the east/west Colorado Highway 256 (Four A Ridge Road) including north/south CO Highway 256. Highways 256 and 205 moving from pre-evacuation to full evacuation.

From Highway 139 (Douglas Pass Road) east to the pre-existing evacuation order for Carr Creek Road (CR 207).

Highway 139 to the preexisting evacuation order for Carr Creek Road (207)

This includes CO Highway 205 Salt Wash and Kimball Creek Road (CR 202) on Kimball Mountain

CO Highway 258 (King Road)

Everything west of Douglas Pass (Highway 139) to Utah state line is under pre-evacuation orders

Road closures caused by the fire include:

Highway 139 between Mile Points 6 and 39,

Roan Creek Road (204) at North Dry Fork Road (200)

V 2/10 Road southwest of De Beque

Coal Canyon Road just past the Cameo Shooting Range

21 Road north of the BLM boundary

16 Road at V 8/10 Road

Q 5/10 Road is closed at 18 Road

On Thursday, the Bureau of Land Management announced closures for all areas north of the base of the Bookcliffs above Loma, Fruita, Grand Junction, and Palisade. A map of the closures is shown below.

All areas inside the red line will be closed off to the public. (BLM Colorado)

The ten largest wildfires in Colorado history according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center are:

Hayman Fire, 2002, Pike National Forest (137,760 acres)

Pine Gulch Fire, 2020, Bookcliffs area (124,934 acres)

Spring Creek Fire, 2018, Sangre de Cristo Mountains (108,045 acres)

High Park Fire, 2012, Roosevelt National Forest (87,284 acres)

Missionary Ridge Fire, 2002, Durango area (70,485 acres)

West Fork Fire, 2013, Wolf Creek area (58,570 acres)

416 Fire, 2018, Durango area (54,129 acres)

Papoose Fire, 2013, Creede area, (49,628 acres)

Bridger Fire, 2008, Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site (46,612 acres)

Last Chance Fire, 2012, Washington County (45,000 acres)

