Wild Horse Roadhouse giving free meals to firefighters

DE BEQUE, Colo. (KJCT) -

A restaurant in De Beque is giving free meals to firefighters.

The Wild Horse Roadhouse wanted to thank the firefighters and pay it forward.

The post for donations to provide these free meals gained so much attention on social media the owner had to stop taking phone calls and donations.

Other businesses in De Beque and Parachute are making similar contributions.

“People that were giving were just so generous, they were wanting to give more than just the suggested donation,” says Laura Firth, owner, Wild Horse Roadhouse.

The restaurant has seen quite a few fire fighters already-- every portion of their meal is paid for.

