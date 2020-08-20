Advertisement

Retired GJPD K-9 “Joker” passes away from brain tumor

It was announced on Thursday that Joker, a K-9 who worked with the GJPD for six years, has passed away.
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced to the public that Joker, a K-9 who was with their agency for six years, passed away over the weekend with his family by his side.

In June, it was discovered that Joker had a brain tumor that was causing seizures and ultimately, a stroke.

Joker made significant contributions to our agency during his six years as a working dog, and had a lasting impact on our community. We are grateful for his service and our hearts go out to his family and retired handler, Officer Deanie Earthman, who gave him a wonderful life both while he was working and in his retired years.

Grand Junction Police Department

Last month, we did a segment on Joker as the community was rallying to help pay for his medical costs. You can watch that video below.

