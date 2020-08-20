Advertisement

Pine Gulch Fire authorities competing for resources

By Yzabelah Roberts
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA and GARFIELD COUNTIES, Colo. (KJCT) -

With the many firefighters fighting the blaze on the front-lines, we took a look behind the scenes at the Pine Gulch Fire base in De Beque.

The fire currently has almost 900 personnel. They say the biggest COVID-related change they’ve had to make is spreading out each fire crew. They are now driving supplies, including food, up to an hour and a half away.

The land where the base is was lent from Chevron.

With the additional fires now burning in other states, the nation has moved to a planning level 5; this essentially means resources will be designated depending on a fire's priority level.

“More resource ordering-- that has now become a challenge to us and trying to make sure that we have the adequate firefighters and equipment necessary to continue working and try and contain the fire,” says Keith Plagemann, chief 2, logistics section.

The fire’s additional growth last night of almost 40,000-acres was due in-part because of a spot-fire south of Douglas Pass. The main fire and spot-fire combined and creating the growth in the span of about 4 hours.

“The standard hour work is 1,600 days, 14 days and then they are demode and sent home for a 2-day rest, but with our current situations and the lack of resources we’ve tried to get them to extend to 21 days based on the operations and the objectives that are going on,” says Plagemann.

The team has caterers, a communications team, and a mechanic at the base.

