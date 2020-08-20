No entry allowed north of Bookcliffs, BLM cites public, firefighters safety

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New closures were announced on Thursday afternoon by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) as the Pine Gulch Fire continues to expand in size.

All entry above the base of the Bookcliffs north of Loma, Fruita, Grand Junction, and Palisade will be closed until the fire is declared controlled or until the order is rescinded.

The BLM says the emergency closure is to ensure public and firefighter safety. described

The closure area description reads as followed:

Generally described as BLM lands north of Loma, Fruita, Grand Junction, and Palisade, starting at the base of the Bookcliffs, including the campground in the North Fruita Desert SRMA; west and north of De Beque on county road 204 and 211. from this point north on Rio Blanco County Road (CR) 26A to the intersection of CR 103, then due west to CR 28, west on CR 28 to the CR 27, north on CR 27 to Hwy 139, south on Hwy 139 to Trail Canyon BLM Road 1056, south on BLM Road 1056 towards Atchee, following Demeree Canyon South, crossing Hwy 139 and west to the base of the Bookcliffs.

All areas inside the red line will be closed off to the public. (BLM Colorado)

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.