Advertisement

No entry allowed north of Bookcliffs, BLM cites public, firefighters safety

Pine Gulch Fire has burned over 120,000 acres
Pine Gulch Fire has burned over 120,000 acres(Pine Gulch Fire Facebook)
By (Calvin Corey)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New closures were announced on Thursday afternoon by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) as the Pine Gulch Fire continues to expand in size.

All entry above the base of the Bookcliffs north of Loma, Fruita, Grand Junction, and Palisade will be closed until the fire is declared controlled or until the order is rescinded.

The BLM says the emergency closure is to ensure public and firefighter safety. described

The closure area description reads as followed:

Generally described as BLM lands north of Loma, Fruita, Grand Junction, and Palisade, starting at the base of the Bookcliffs, including the campground in the North Fruita Desert SRMA; west and north of De Beque on county road 204 and 211. from this point north on Rio Blanco County Road (CR) 26A to the intersection of CR 103, then due west to CR 28, west on CR 28 to the CR 27, north on CR 27 to Hwy 139, south on Hwy 139 to Trail Canyon BLM Road 1056, south on BLM Road 1056 towards Atchee, following Demeree Canyon South, crossing Hwy 139 and west to the base of the Bookcliffs.

Grand Junction BLM Field Office
All areas inside the red line will be closed off to the public.
All areas inside the red line will be closed off to the public.(BLM Colorado)

Copyright 2020 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New images show Hanging Lake escapes fire path

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
On Wednesday evening the White River National Forest Service was able to fly over Hanging Lake and snapped a few photos of the site. Amazingly, the site looks to have been spared by the flames.

News

4% containment achieved on Grizzly Creek Fire as it grows to over 29,000 acres

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The fire has grown to 29,732 acres, with 4% containment

News

Evacuations rescinded after wildfire scare near Carbondale

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Several evacuations were forced on Wednesday evening by a wildfire that sparked near Carbondale. However, a quick response from local crews and agencies working the nearby Grizzly Creek Fire suppressed the fire and evacuations have since been rescinded.

News

Pine Gulch Fire now at 14% containment, acreage downgraded to 121,781 acres

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A sliver of good news came from the Pine Gulch Fire as a new mapping has put it at 121,781 acres with 14% containment.

Latest News

News

Pine Gulch Fire authorities competing for resources

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The fire currently has almost 900 personnel. They say COVID-related change they’ve had to make is spreading out each fire crew. They are now driving supplies, including food, up to an hour and a half away.

News

Wild Horse Roadhouse giving free meals to firefighters

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By (Yzabelah Roberts)
The Wild Horse Roadhouse wanted to thank the firefighters and pay it forward.

News

Breakdown of the COVID-19 virus in Colorado

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
This article is intended to give a breakdown of the virus throughout the state of Colorado.

News

Breakdown of COVID-19 on the Western Slope

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
A daily updated article of COVID-19 statistics from the surrounding counties.

News

Wildfires burning a combined 177,000 acres in Colorado

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By (Calvin Corey)
Four wildfires across the state have burned over 177,000 acres.

News

Largest fires on record in Colorado history

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:44 PM MDT
|
By (Calvin Corey)
The Pine Gulch Fire is moving on up the list of Colorado's largest fires, and currently is the 2nd largest in the state's history.